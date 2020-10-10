Harding blanks North, moves on to round two

Harding got the ball rolling early with two touchdowns from Elijah Taylor in the first quarter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding Raiders made it look easy in round one of the OHSAA high school football playoffs, defeating Akron North 42-0 Friday night.

The Raiders (4-3) will now move on to face the winner of Maple Heights and Akron Firestone in round two.

