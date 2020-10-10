Harding blanks North, moves on to round two

Harding got the ball rolling early with two touchdowns from Elijah Taylor in the first quarter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding Raiders made it look easy in round one of the OHSAA high school football playoffs, defeating Akron North 42-0 Friday night.

The Raiders (4-3) will now move on to face the winner of Maple Heights and Akron Firestone in round two.

Harding got the ball rolling early with two touchdowns from Elijah Taylor in the first quarter.

