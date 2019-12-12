Harden scores 55, Rockets withstand scare from Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) – James Harden scored 55 points _ 20 in the fourth quarter _ and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win over the free-falling Cavaliers. The Cavs have lost eight straight and 14 of 15. Harden’s fourth game of 50 or more points this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half. Rookie forward Kevin Porter Jr. had a season-high 24 for Cleveland.

