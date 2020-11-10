Hard work has Heartland Christian hoping for more improvement this season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Heartland Christian won 11-games (11-12). The previous 4 seasons, the Lions were able accumulate 13-wins (13-78).

Coach Josh Scott’s group won one game in each of their regular season tournaments a year ago. As the #9 seed in the Struthers District, Heartland lost by 4 to Jackson-Milton (44-40).

Heartland Christian Lions

Coach: Josh Scott

2019-20 Record: 11-12

Returning Starters: Seniors – Joey Donofrio and Steven Baker

…The Lions went 11-12 as they earned the #9 seed in the Struthers District a year ago. “We expect to compete night-in and night-out,” says coach Scott. “We intend to improve each day to become the best version of ourselves. We want to be the hardest working team on the floor. Our guys are excited to go out and to show that hard work does pay off.”

Jonathan Bertovich comes over from East Palestine. “He’s been a huge addition to our team since the moment he joined,” says Scott. “His ability speaks for itself, but his work ethic is unmatched. The guys on our team have fed off of that and it’s created an awesome atmosphere that’s based on healthy competition. He meshes with all of our guys as if he’s been there for years.” Last year, Bertovich averaged 25.0 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore. He shot 81.0% from the line (111-137) and shot 39.5% from long range (49-124).

Bertovich will be joined by seniors Joey Donofrio and Steven Baker. Donofrio was able to put together an impressive stat line of 11.3 scoring average, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Baker also scored in double-figures (11.1) while leading the team in rebounding (5.8) and free-throw percentage (75.9%).

In Scott’s first year as the Lions’ head coach, Heartland increased their win total by 6-victories (5 to 11). “We’re looking to develop our skills as the season goes on and to create consistency with good habits,” states Scott. “We’re hoping to expand on our current hard-working culture that we created last year.”

2020-21 Schedule

Heartland Christian

Nov. 27 – Lisbon Tournament

Nov. 28 – Lisbon Tournament

Dec. 1 – Leetonia

Dec. 4 – United

Dec. 15 – Urban Scholar Academy

Dec. 19 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 22 – at Lowellville

Dec. 29 – at Crestview

Jan. 2 – Lisbon

Jan. 5 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 9 – at Columbiana

Jan. 16 – at Warren JFK

Jan. 19 – at Southern

Jan. 22 – Badger

Jan. 29 – Brookfield

Feb. 2 – McDonald

Feb. 5 – Urban Scholar Academy

Feb. 6 – Valley Christian

Feb. 9 – at Leetonia

Feb. 12 – at Mathews

Feb. 16 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 20 – Crestview