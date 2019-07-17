‘Hard work, hard work, hard work:’ Pegues era begins in Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Anthony Pegues may be the Farrell Steeler’s new head coach, but he is far from new to the program.

He’s a Farrell graduate. He won a state championship as a player in 1996 and then another last year as a coach on the staff.

“My coaching philosophy is just hard work. You get out of this game what you put into it,” Pegues said. “So my job, my philosophy is just hard work, hard work, hard work.”

In fact, Pegues has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the last eight years. He knows the kids, the community and the expectations that come with wearing the whistle.

“I don’t really feel added pressure,” said Pegues. “I’ve kind of been in this program all my life. The expectation every year is the same. We’re trying to get to that level of state championship for football, but what we’re trying to do now is we’re trying to bring more academics into it, trying to get more kids into college. We’re trying to raise young men. So I just feel like I gotta go out there and represent for my city, represent for the families of this community.”

Farrell is coming off one of the best seasons in school history and will look replace one its most talented senior classes. The good news, they’ve got the kids to do it.

More than 50 are out for football this year, and the boys up front will lead the way. Division I prospects like Melvin Hobson and Gary Satterwhite bring size and experience to a program that never rests.

“We start real early here. Soon as the season is over in December, we’re back at it in January. So we’re in the weight room pumping out. We’re actually on the field in March,” said Pegues. “The goal is try to win the summer. We want to try and win the summer by working out hard, and then it’s just the same every year, region, district, western final, state championship. So we just instill that in them that state championship is the ultimate goal. Anything less, we feel is not a great season for us.”