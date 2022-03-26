GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak will not throw for 10 days with a shoulder strain and could miss Opening Day.

Karinchak had an MRI on Thursday revealing the strain in his right teres major muscle.

The team will evaluate the flame thrower after the 10 days rest.

He went 7-4 for the Guardians last season with a 4.07 ERA and 11 saves.

In three seasons with Cleveland, Karinchak has thrown in 92 games.

The Guardians open the season on April 7th in Kansas City against their AL Central division rival Royals.