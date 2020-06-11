‘Happy they put the ball in our court’: Hickory details health, safety plan for return of sports

Hickory's athletic director was the first in the area to develop a plan after Gov. Wolf released the guidelines

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – High school sports activities are returning in Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf released preliminary guidelines Wednesday for voluntary workouts to resume across the state. In order to do so, each school district must develop its own athletic health and safety plan based on its local circumstances.

“I’m just happy that they kind of put the ball in our court at Hickory and all the other schools in the area to kind of create our guidelines because it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing at this point,” said athletic director Madeline Hoffman.

Hoffman was the first athletic director in the area to develop a plan Wednesday after Wolf made the announcement.

It follows many of the green phase rules already established in Pennsylvania — encouraging social distancing, proper hygiene, masks and enforcing a limit of 250 people at each event.

“We have two different sets,” Hoffman said. “We have the green, which we are in right now in Mercer County, and then for some reason if we have to bump back to yellow, it wasn’t super in depth but just keeping in mind that safety and health is our number-one priority.”

The plan is not official just yet. It still has to be approved by the Hickory School Board next Monday.

If all goes well, workouts could begin Tuesday morning.

Hoffman said after a tough spring, everyone is willing to do whatever it takes to get back on the field.

“I’ve gotten a really good response from my coaches and from my athletes,” she said. “I mean, they’re itching to go by any way that they can get there.”

There’s still no official word on how fall sports will look in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. For now, all workouts remain voluntary.

“I think that these guidelines are the first step in returning to play,” Hoffman said. “After a few weeks of summer practice, we’re going to revisit this and talk about the fall. How we’re going to host games, and have practices, and fans and take those steps to make it safe for everybody.”