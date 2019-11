This is Poland's first time reaching the state final four since 1999

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland succeeds in their chance at a state championship Saturday night. The Bulldogs overcame Perry 17-13 in the Division IV, Region 13 final at Austintown-Fitch High School.

It was Poland’s first trip to the Regional Final since 2009. This is their first time reaching the state final four since 1999, when that Poland team won a state championship.

Perry ends the season at 12-1.

Poland improves to 11-2.