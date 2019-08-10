Hanging Around! Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posts another under par round at The Northern Trust

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

As it stands, Kokrak would advance to the next round of the FedEx Playoffs next week

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 1-under, 70 in the 3rd round of The Northern Trust Saturday afternoon and sits in a tie for 35th.

Kokrak has been under par each of the three rounds of the tournament.

The Northern Trust is the first tournament of the FedEx Playoffs where after this week, the top 75 in points advance to the next tournament.

Kokrak is currently 42nd in the standings.

He recorded four birdies in his 3rd round on 6, 8, 11, and 13.

Kokrak bogeyed 5, 15, and 17.

Patrick Reed is the leader at The Northern Trust at 14-under for the tournament, Round 4 is slated for Sunday.