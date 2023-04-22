CLEVELAND (AP) — Garrett Hampson drove in two runs and Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each had three hits as the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-2 win in the second game Saturday night.

Hampson’s single in the sixth scored Jon Berti and put Miami ahead for good at 2-1, helping spoil Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s 64th birthday. The Marlins won both games of a doubleheader for the 12th time in franchise history.

Braxton Garrett (1-0) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run, and A.J. Puk pitched a dicey ninth for his fourth save. Puk hit Andrés Giménez with a pitch and walked Gabriel Arias with no outs before retiring the next three batters.

Arraez went 4 for 8 on the day and is hitting a major league-best .444 as he seeks a second straight big league batting title.

Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1) gave up three runs in five innings. Oscar Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which also dropped both games of a twin bill Tuesday at Detroit.

De La Cruz had two hits and homered in the first game when Miami cruised to a 6-1 victory over ace Shane Bieber and the Guardians. Arraez added a two-run single.

Bieber (1-1) matched his career high with four walks and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. It was the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner’s shortest start this season.

“I put myself in some difficult spots today and didn’t get out of them,” Bieber said. “I’ve got to be better and get outs when you really need them.”

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara was scratched earlier in the day with what the Marlins termed “very mild” biceps tendinitis.

Andrew Nardi (2-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief of spot starter Devin Smeltzer. Huascar Brazoban, Matt Barnes and Steven Okert finished the four-hitter.

“It was a real good team win against one of the best pitchers in the game,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said.

Arraez drove in Berti and Jorge Soler in the seventh, when Miami scored three times off Nick Sandlin and Tim Herrin to extend its lead to 6-1.

Smeltzer has made nine of his 37 career appearances against Cleveland, posting a 2-2 record and 3.70 ERA.

“It feels like I’ve pitched against Cleveland every outing of my career,” Smeltzer said with a laugh. “This kind of feels like a home away from home for me.”

Passing showers delayed the first pitch by 1 hour, 50 minutes. The series opener Friday was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Schumaker were ejected in the fifth inning of the nightcap for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Dan Merzel. Chisholm was tossed for yelling from the dugout, prompting Schumaker to charge onto the field. Miami had been assessed two pitch clock violations, one by Garrett and one by Berti.