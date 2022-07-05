BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown 10U softball team is the District 2 champions after they topped Poland 7-2 on Tuesday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The game was part of a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The game remained scoreless until the 4th when Austintown would plate two runs in the inning to make it 2-0.

It would stay that way until the 5th when Poland got on the board, plating one in the inning to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Austintown would increase their lead in the 6th inning, plating five runs in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Mila Hamley was great in the circle for Austintown, going all six innings with 14 strikeouts.

Both teams advance to the state tournament in Ashtabula July 23.