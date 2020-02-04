Hamilton’s 5 three-pointers pace Badger past Newbury

Next up, Badger will face Conneaut on Saturday

Lauryn Hamilton connected on 5 three-pointers

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lauryn Hamilton connected on 4 three-point baskets in the first quarter to lead Badger to a 52-21 win over visiting-Newbury. Hamilton would add another three-pointer to give her a game-high 15 points. Grace Popovich also got into double-figures with 12.

Holly Hamilton paced Newbury with 10 points. On Thursday, the Lady Black Knights will welcome Lordstown.

This Saturday, Badger (10-8) will play host to Conneaut.

Yesterday, the playoff field was announced. In the Orwell District, Badger will play at Mathews in the Sectional Semifinal while Newbury will travel to Ashtabula to take on St. John.