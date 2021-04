HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Lydia Hallas and Carlie Miller combined for a three-inning no-hitter of Kennedy Catholic in this afternoon’s 17-0 win for Hickory. Hallas and Miller struck out 5 of the 9 batters they faced.

Jaclyn Fustos homered and led the team with 4 RBIs. Alyssa Lenzi and Carlie Miller each had three hits apiece. Kendra Koerth, Lenzi and Miller all had doubles.

The Hornets improve to 6-0 with a road trip ahead to Corry on Thursday.