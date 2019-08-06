Hall of Famer, Warren Harding graduate Paul Warfield visits Browns

Warfield is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Miami Dolphins and a 1964 NFL champion with the Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – There was some Valley flair at Browns Training Camp on Tuesday in Berea. Warren Harding graduate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield was checking out practice.

He says the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the 2019 Browns have been through the roof.

“Well, there is no question with the fan base but I think I see it with the players also,” Warfield said. “So it’s confluential, coming together of a lot of good things. So the expectations are up and rightfully so.”

He said the Warren and Youngstown area has always been a great football area.

“There’s been great scholastic football. I was a part of that and, of course, at my alma mater, Ohio State. But getting back to the postseason would be enormous for this area. I think the fans here, particularly for this ball club, the Cleveland Browns, have been waiting for this. They’re anxious, they’re excited and, hopefully, it will happen.”

In his 13 NFL seasons, Warfield racked up 85 receiving touchdowns. That’s good for 15th-most all-time.

The Browns kick off the preseason Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on 33 WYTV.