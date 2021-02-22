Hall of fame track coach retires at McDonald

McDonald's Chris Rupe led the Blue Devils to five state championships in 23 years as head coach

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Hall of Fame Track and Field Coach Chris Rupe has announced his retirement at McDonald High School.

He led the program for 23 years from 1997-2020, and he was previously inducted into the OATCCC Hall of Fame.

Rupe led the Blue Devils to five state championships in 1999, 2001, 2004, 2011 and 2013. McDonald also finished in the top five at the state track meet 19 times.

Under his watch, the Blue Devils amassed a total of 23 league championships, 11 district titles and five regional championships.

Rupe also helped 33 of his runners reach All-Ohio honors.