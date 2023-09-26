BALTIMORE (WKBN) — Hall of Fame third-baseman Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86.

The 18-time All-Star spent his entire 23-year career with the Baltimore Orioles. The team released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson was a member of Baltimore’s 1966 and 1970 World Series championship teams. He was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1983.

He won sixteen consecutive Gold Gloves from 1960-75.

Named the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player, Robinson piled up 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs.