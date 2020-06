FILE – This is an Aug. 5, 2017, file photo showing football fans tossing footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Despite his decision to not attend Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Terrell Owens will be “honored” by the hall for his NFL career. Hall President David Baker tells The Associated Press on Monday, July 30, 2018, that the Canton, Ohio, shrine’s mission statement begins with the goal “to honor the heroes of the game.”(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Steelers vs. Cowboys preseason game in Canton is canceled

CANTON, OH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys were originally scheduled to kick off the NFL season in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 6th. That game is now canceled.

The Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony, which was scheduled for August 8th, is now postponed.

It’s the first update from the NFL on the outlook of the 2020 season, since the league announced training camps could start in late July.