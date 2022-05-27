CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – John Cullen will once again coach on the basketball court named in his honor. Canfield high school announced on Friday that Cullen will return as the boy head basketball coach next season.

Cullen has 39 years of coaching experience on his resume, and has served as a head coach at four different programs in the Valley, including Badger, Brookfield, Canfield and South Range.

His 597 career wins ranks among the top-20 all-time in the state of Ohio. Cullen has won seven district championships during his career, and was recently inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Cullen spent 28 years of hic coaching career at Canfield, where amassed a record 433-186.