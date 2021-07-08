Hall of Fame bound: McDonald graduate earns prestigious honor

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – McDonald graduate and multi-sport standout Emily Dolsak is being inducted into the Westminster College Titan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21 this fall.

While at Westminster, Dolsak was a member of both women’s track and field and basketball teams.

During her career, she dominated the PAC in the discus for the Titans. She won the PAC Outdoor title earning First Team All-PAC each of her four seasons.

Dolsak was a key contributor on three PAC Championship teams (2009, 2010 and 2012) – Westminster finished runner-up in 2011. She qualified for the 2012 NCAA Division III Championship following a PAC Championship Meet-record throw of 136 feet, 10 inches. She was one centimeter away from an All-America citation at the NCAAs with a toss of 143’5″ (43.72 meters) finishing ninth.

She was the first female thrower to qualify for NCAAs and holds the school record in the discus with a mark of 145’7″ (44.38 meters).

Dolsak was named to the 60th Anniversary All-PAC and the 2010s All-Decade Women’s Track and Field Teams.

On the basketball court, Dolsak ranks 12th all-time among leading scorers with 892 points, while her 59.2% field goal percentage in 2009 ranks best all-time. Dolsak also dominated the glass as she was top-2 in rebounds on the team all four years, including the team leader in her senior and sophomore seasons. Dolsak finished with 607 career rebounds. Dolsak did not miss one game for the Titans, including starting in every contest her last three years. She was also named on the 2010s All-Decade Women’s Basketball Team.

Westminster College will induct eight new members into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame, four for the Class of 2020 and four for the Class of 2021, on Saturday, September 25.



The Class of 2020 is as follows: Ryan Bell ’12, Men’s Track & Field; Carolee Reed Corbett ’03, Volleyball; Jennifer Emery Garella ’10, Softball; Sterrett “Skip” Watt ’70, Men’s Golf.



The Class of 2021 is as follows: Alex Bailey ’13, Women’s Tennis; Emily Dolsak ’12, Women’s Track and Field and Basketball; John Izzo ’09, Baseball; Caitlin Lehberger Smith ’12, Women’s Swimming and Diving.



The inductees will be recognized on the field during halftime of the Westminster-Grove City football game that is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

COURTESY: WESTMINSTER COLLEGE