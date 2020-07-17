Hall & Felletti lead Struthers in Bayuk’s first year

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Under Curt Kuntz, the Wildcats had suffered through just one losing season (2014, 4-6) in his 8 year stay at Struthers. The ‘Cats had advanced to the playoffs 4 times and 3 of the last 4 years. Prior to coach Kuntz’s arrival, Struthers hadn’t had a winning season in 11 years (2000, 6-4).

Now, that Kuntz is off to the Miami Dolphins – enter former defensive coordinator, John Bayuk, in the role as head coach. This spring didn’t pan out the way he had hoped.

“I had a lot of plans and ideas for this off-season. I was excited about implementing our program. We had great numbers and we were having a lot of fun in January and February. That obviously came to a halt due to (the pandemic). The kids adjusted well. We’ve done virtual workouts a few times a week that the seniors lead. We’ve had various position meetings. It’s been a very unique off-season that I’m sure many coaches will never forget, but the collaboration of coaches throughout the area to help each other portrays why football here is so special and important. I’ve talked to many different coaches and have gotten calls from others just to bounce ideas off for better ways to help the kids and our programs.”

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3), T-3rd place in NE8

Head Coach: John Bayuk, 1st season

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 30.8 (12th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 21.6 (24th in Area)

Total Offense: 331.0

Rushing Offense: 247.5

Passing Offense: 83.5

Total Defense: 280.5

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 5

What you need to know about Struthers’ offense

-For the 4th season in a row, the Wildcats’ offense went over 300-yards of total offense per game. This year, they’ll have to accomplish that feat without the likes of Adrian Brown (982 rushing yards, 15 TDs), Tyrese Hawkins (398 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards) and First-Team All-Northeast 8 lineman Jake Vlosich.

Struthers does have the dynamic Aiden Hall back for his senior season. All Hall did last year was throw for 748 yards (6 TDs), run for another 655 yards (12 TDs) and catch 6 passes for 106. The year prior, he hauled in 38 passes for 680 stripes. “Aiden has been working hard this off-season despite the current situation of our society,” points out Bayuk. “He’s getting stronger and putting on weight – that should make him more lethal on offense than he was last year. He’s a very humble, young man who doesn’t get caught up in his stats or spotlight.”

The team’s top two pass catchers are also back in Josh Marshall (244 receiving yards) and Alex Cummings (141 receiving yards). Senior lineman Zach Felleti will anchor things up front for Struthers this fall. “I’m happy Zach is on our side,” says Bayuk. “He’s one of the toughest kids in this area. The best quality about Zach is he’s not only tough, but one of the smartest kids on our football team. He’s a student of the game and the first one to show up at practice and the last one to leave. He’s the type of kid every coach wants to have on their football team.”

What you need to know about Struthers’ defense

-A year ago, the defense allowed 281 yards and 22 points per game. A remarkable feat after losing the likes of Keith Burnside, Keyshawn Chism and Tommy Kopnicky the previous spring to graduation. This summer, they must replace four First-Team All-League standouts in Rob Tomko (86 tackles, 11 TFL), Brandon Serrano (10 QB sacks, 15.5 TFL), Tyrese Hawkins (51 tackles) and Marcel Walker (38 tackles).

“Gino Calabrette is going to have a vital role at linebacker for us this year,” indicates Bayuk. “He got thrown into the fire early, as a sophomore, last year. We’re counting on that experience to guide him to have a big year for us. Zach Feletti is our only returning starter up front on both sides of the ball so he’s going to be our leader on each line. Josh Marshall played corner for us last year. He was another sophomore who got Friday night experience and he’s going to be a great defensive back whether it’s at corner or safety.”

Many new faces on defense but Alex Cummings returns at linebacker and Aiden Hall will be back in the defensive backfield.

Struthers’ Key Player(s)

-Senior Aiden Hall was described by coach Bayuk as “one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached. He started at receiver as a sophomore and moved to quarterback last year. He’s our punter, kick returner and plays defensive back.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Lakeside

Sept. 4 – at Crestwood

Sept. 11 – West Branch

Sept. 18 – at Hubbard

Sept. 25 – Lakeview

Oct. 2 – Jefferson

Oct. 8 – at Niles

Oct. 16 – Girard

Oct. 23 – at South Range

Oct. 30 – Poland

The Big game on the schedule

September 11 – vs. West Branch

…Coach Bayuk’s first home game at the helm of the Wildcats will be on September 11 when they welcome West Branch

Since 2010, Struthers’ leading rusher

2019 – Adrian Brown, 982

2018 – Adrian Brown, 388

2017 – Willie Mitchell, 791

2016 – AJ Musolino, 1235

2015 – AJ Musolino, 830

2014 – AJ Musolino, 646

2013 – Luke Witkowski, 1383

2012 – Dave Stewart, 1596

2011 – Dave Stewart, 721

2010 – Jermayne Brooks, 791