Landon Haggart finished with three hits during the Eagles' win

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City cruised past Conneaut, 14-1, in six innings. The Eagles have posted wins in three of their last four outings.

Mason Jones tossed four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters for the win. Jones also drove in two runs and finished with a pair of hits.

Landon Haggart went three for four with a homer and two RBIs.

Next up for the Eagles will be a road trip to Oil City on Tuesday.