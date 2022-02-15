GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Landon Haggart connected on six three-point shots as he finished with 30 points in Grove City’s 66-58 win over Sharpsville. The Eagles improve to 12-8 overall and 10-3 in Region 3.

Dylan Stull poured in 10 points for Grove City.

The Eagles have won six of their last seven games. Next up for Grove City is a road trip to Greenville on Friday.

After winning back-to-back games against Greenville and Sharon last week, the Blue Devils have dropped their last three contests now.

James Thomas and Mack Staunch posted 22 and 17 points respectively for Sharpsville.

The Blue Devils return home to take on Wilmington on Friday.