CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling to Lakeview 7-6 Thursday night, the South Range softball team bounced back Friday to defeat the Bulldogs 9-1.

Watch the video above to hear from the Raiders after the big win.

“It feels real good to get back to where we should have been yesterday,” South Range head coach Jeff DeRose said. “But you know what? Hats off to Lakeview. Yesterday, they gave it to us and our girls had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder today and did the job that they needed to do.”

South Range jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. The Raiders led 9-0 in the seventh, but Lakeview tacked on a late run to make it 9-1.

“It definitely feels good after yesterday,” junior pitcher Sam Susany added. “I think we really came together as a team and pulled it out today.”

With the win, the Raiders improve to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.