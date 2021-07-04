Gurriel scores on error in 10th, Astros sweep Indians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill, left, delivers to Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the skidding Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep.

Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed to complete a double play on the throw back to first by Amed Rosario.

The shortstop forced out Carlos Correa at second base, but Clase mishandled his return throw, allowing Castro to be safe and Gurriel to scamper home. Clase took the loss despite not allowing a hit or walk and striking out three.