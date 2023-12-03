PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Ursuline freshman Jaylin Gunther scored a game-high 27 points as the Fighting Irish topped Philadelphia Devon Prep, 85-68, in the North Catholic Tip-Off Tournament championship game.

Gunther sank six three-pointers. Noah Bell added 15 while Dashaun Will scored 11 points. Geno Lucente tallied 9 points while Jared Klucenic and Jace Riccardo each scored 8 points apiece.

Next up for the Fighting Irish is a United Way Classic matchup with Canfield at Poland on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Zane Conlon made a trio of three-point baskets as he led Devon Prep with 21 points. Reece Craft and Calvin Smith each contributed 12 and 11 points respectively.

North Catholic Tip-Off Tournament Results

Championship

Ursuline 85 Devon Prep 68

Consolation

North Catholic 79 St. Joseph’s (NY) 48

Yesterday’s Results

Ursuline 59 St. Joseph’s (NY) 58

Devon Prep 69 North Catholic 68