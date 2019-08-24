‘Guinning! Youngstown State opens season with statement win over Samford

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team opened the 2019 season with a win over Samford in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff 45-22.

It is the first win to open the season for the Penguins since 2016.

YSU fell behind early in the first 7-0 before the offense got moving as Nate Mays found Samuel St. Surin from 16-yards out to make it 7-7.

On the ensuing Samford possession, YSU forced a fumble that Cash Mitchell took to the house from 26-yards out to make it 14-7.

With time winding down in the 2nd quarter, Mays found Josh Burgett in the end zone for another touchdown that make it 24-7 into the half.

In the 4th, Farrell grad Braxton Chapman plowed into the end zone from a yard out to push the lead to 31-7. It was Chapman’s first career touchdown with the Penguins.

The former Steeler added to his total later in the quarter with another one-yard touchdown run to make it 38-15.

YSU opens their home schedule next Saturday against Howard.

