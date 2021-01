Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after scoring with Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Guentzel’s goal at 18:29 was his second of the season.

Bryan Rust also scored and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins.

Colin Blackwell and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.