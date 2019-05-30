Guarnieri takes team batting title; Niles posts 9 wins in NE8

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles couldn’t get by Poland in the Struthers District Semifinal as they fell by a single run (8-7). The Red Dragons saw three hitters bat for over .400 as Zach Leonard led the pitching staff with a 2.01 ERA and 5 wins on the hill. Nick Guarnieri led the team in hitting with a .477 average with 19 extra base hits and 33 runs scored.
2019 Niles Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Michael Guarnieri
Record: 19-10
Team Stats
Batting Average: .355
Earned Run Average: 3.54
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Nick Guarnieri – .477 (41-86)
Joe Gallo – .429 (33-77)
Zach Leonard – .413 (38-92)
Kenneth Flanigan – .377 (26-69)
Corbin Foy – .344 (31-90)
Chase Sudzina – .342 (26-76)
Hits
Nick Guarnieri – 41
Zach Leonard – 38
Joe Gallo – 33
Corbin Foy – 31
Chase Sudzina – 26
Kenneth Flanigan – 26
Runs Scored
Nick Guarnieri – 33
Zach Leonard – 32
Corvin Foy – 27
Kenneth Flanigan – 22
Doubles
Nick Guarnieri – 13
Joe Gallo – 8
Zach Leonard – 7
Corbin Foy – 6
Chase Sudzina – 5
Triples
Joe Gallo – 5
Nick Guarnieri – 4
Corbin Foy – 3
Zach Leonard – 2
Homeruns
Nick Guarnieri – 2
Runs Batted In
Nick Guarnieri – 27
Joe Gallo- 23
Zach Leonard – 23
David Mays – 22
Corbin Foy – 20
Pitching Wins
Zach Leonard – 5-2
Dillon Weida – 4-2
Earned Run Average
Zach Leonard – 2.01 (38.1 IP)
Corbin Foy – 3.30 (29.2 IP)
Chase Sudzina – 3.60 (23.1 IP)
Dillon Weida – 3.72 (43.1 IP)
Brandon Hayes – 3.88 (21.2 IP)
Innings Pitched
Dillon Weida – 43.1
Zach Leonard – 38.1
Corbin Foy – 29.2
Strikeouts
Dillon Weida – 55
Zach Leonard – 33
Corbin Foy – 27
Saves
Brandon Hayes – 2