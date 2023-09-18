CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are placing young pitcher Tanner Bibee on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation.

The right-hander will not pitch again this season for Cleveland. He suffered the injury in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s win over Texas.

In his first season in Major League Baseball, Bibee has posted a record of 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts. In 142 innings, Bibee struck out 141 batters, allowing opposing batters to hit .230.

The Guardians have recalled reliever James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus.