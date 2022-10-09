BRONX, New York (WKBN) – First pitch times are now set for games one and two of the American League Division series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

Games one and two will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights respectively, with first pitch set for 7:37 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium on both nights.

The series shifts to Cleveland for games 3, 4 and 5 on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Those game times have not yet been announced.

All games in the series will be televised on TBS.

The Guardians have not officially announced a starting pitcher for game one. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for New York in the series opener on Tuesday.

Cleveland and New York previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 Wild Card series.

The Yankees won 5 of the 6 meetings between the two teams during the 2022 regular season.