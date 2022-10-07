CLEVELAND (WJW) – Post-season baseball is upon us in Cleveland!

The first playoff matchup has officially been set and the city is gearing up for a wild weekend of Wild Card festivities.

Here’s what we know about the first match-up:

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field in a “best of three” weekend series.

Fans are being asked to “Rock your Red!” for the entire postseason.

“Rock your red. We are hoping to fill Progressive field with a sea of red for the postseason and even if you can’t come down, wear red on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” said Guardians spokesperson Austin Controulis.

All weekend long, Gateway Plaza will be full of pregame festivities ahead of each Wild Card game. The fun includes visits from Slider & The Dogs, swag giveaways for fans, and more.

For those attending the game, the gates open at 10 a.m.

Game 1 – 12:07 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch: Peter Knab – a devoted fan who has attended over 120 Guardians games this season. Learn more about Peter, here.

Color Guard: United States Army

Anthem: Dan Polk

Play Ball: John Adams (video recording)

God Bless America: Dan Polk

Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner Game 2 – 12:07 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch: Mike Hargrove

Color Guard – United States Navy

Anthem: Jon Ridinger Game 3 (if necessary) – 4:07 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch: Andre Thornton

Color Guard: United States Marines

Anthem: Emyrson Flora (Reminderville, OH native, Top-10 run on American Idol)

God Bless America: Hannah Tramonte

Each game will be nationally broadcast.

There are some tickets still available.

Game 2 of the series has sold out, but a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets will now be sold for $35.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 3 (if necessary) are still available.

Ticket information can be found, here.

The winner of this series will head to New York for the ALDS, but right now the focus is getting past the Rays.

Go, Guards!