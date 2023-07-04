CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ first-baseman Josh Naylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

He is battling tendinitis in his right wrist, which forced his refusal from the series opener in the sixth inning on Monday night.

Manager Terry Francona says that Naylor is considered day-to-day after undergoing imaging tests on the wrist on Tuesday.

Naylor is currently batting .295 with a team-high 60 RBIs. His RBI total is tied for the fifth-most in all of Major League Baseball.