CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Zach Meisel of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Triston McKenzie will not undergo surgery as he recovers from an elbow injury.

The team says McKenzie will remain shut down for the next three weeks before beginning a throwing program in hopes of him returning to the mound this season.

The young right-hander has been out since mid-June when he was diagnosed with a partially torn right UCL.

If rest and rehab does not work, Timmy John surgery could be a possibility in the future.

In two starts this season, McKenzie sports a 0-1 record with a 4.50 earned run average with 15 strikeouts through 10 innings.