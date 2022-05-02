CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have designated first-baseman Bobby Bradley and pitcher Logan Allen for assignment.

Monday is the deadline for Major League teams to cut rosters from 28 players to 26.

Both Bradley and Allen are out of minor league options. If they clear waivers, they could be sent to the minor leagues. The team could also work out a trade for one or both.

In addition, Cleveland announced that reliever Anthony Castro has been activated from the COVID-19 list, and optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

This season, Bradley is batting just .118 with nine strikeouts and two hits in 17 at bats.

Allen has made four appearances this season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.