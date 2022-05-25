CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets.

In exchange, Cleveland receives cash considerations.

Johnson appeared in 17 games at Triple-A Columbus this season.

He was batting .217 with three home runs for the Clippers.

Johnson was originally acquired by Cleveland in a 2018 trade with Nationals which sent Yan Gomes to Washington.

He has appeared in 35 games at the Major League level with Cleveland in 2020 and 2021 combined. He has posted an average of .202 with four home runs and five RBIs.