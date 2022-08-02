CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
In the deal, Cleveland receives right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton, who has been assigned to Triple-A Columbus.
The 27-year old Hamilton has spent virtually the entire season in Triple-A St. Paul, posting a 1.88 ERA in 23 relief outings.
The Dover, NH native spent three days on the Twins roster, June 3-5, appearing in one game, before being returned to the minor leagues.
Leon appeared in eight games for the Guardians this season, batting .133 in 21 plate appearances.