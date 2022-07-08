CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians traded pitcher Yohan Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a minor trade on Friday.
Cleveland receives cash considerations in the deal.
Ramirez appeared in just one game for Cleveland this season after being acquired in a trade with the Mariners in May.
He tossed two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits with a strikeout for the Guardians.
On the year, Ramirez has posted a mark of 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA between Seattle and Cleveland.