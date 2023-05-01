CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially traded left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In exchange, the Guardians receive cash considerations.

Pilkington was designated for assignment by the Guardians last week. He was originally acquired by Cleveland in 2021 in a trade with the White Sox for Cesar Hernandez.

He appeared in just one game for the Guardians this season, tossing 2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.

He made his Major League debut in 2022, and has pitched 60 total innings in the big leagues. He has posted a career record of 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA.