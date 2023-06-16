CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals in a minor deal.

In exchange, Cleveland receives cash considerations in the amount of $100,000.

Palacios was designated for assignment by Cleveland last weekend.

Once considered one of Cleveland’s top prospects, Palacios has played both second base and left field in the major league and also the other outfield positions in the minors

The 26-year-old appeared in 54 games for the Guardians last season, batting .232 with six doubles, 10 RBIs and a pair of steals.

This season, he has struggled in the minor league, batting just .217 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in 269 plate appearances.

Palacios was originally selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Upon acquiring him, St. Louis optioned Palacios to Triple-A Memphis.