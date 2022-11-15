CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians traded highly-touted prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

In exchange, Cleveland receives young infield prospect Juan Brito. Brito spent the 2022 season at High-A Fresno, batting .286 with 29 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 72 RBIs.

He is currently rated Colorado’s 30th-best prospect according to MLB.com.

Jones made his Major League debut during the 2022 season. In 86 plate appearances, Jones batted .244 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Cleveland also completed a trade with Arizona, sending right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Vargas to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Double-A pitcher Ross Carver.

Carver is 23 years old, and split the 2022 campaign between Double-A Amarillo and High-A Hillsboro, posting a 3.10 ERA in 15 starts. He struck out 97 batters in 81.1 innings of work.

The Guardians added the following prospects to the 40-man roster: infielder Angel Martinez, left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo and fellow lefty Tim Herrin.

The team has also designated left-handers Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment.