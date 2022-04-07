CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have traded outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team made the announcement following Thursday’s season-opening loss to the Royals.

In exchange, Cleveland receives right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Castro.

Zimmer is a former first-round pick by Cleveland, selected 21st overall in 2014.

He has spent five seasons in the Major Leagues, after making his debut in 2017. Last season, he batted .227 with 8 home runs with 35 RBI’s.

Castro spent last season with the Blue Jays, posting a record of 1-2 with one save. He has posted an ERA of 4.74 in 25 relief appearances.

He will join the Guardians in Kansas City, and will be on the active roster on Saturday for game two of the season.