CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that top pitching prospect Daniel Espino will miss the next 12-14 months after undergoing right shoulder surgery in Los Angeles.

He was recently shut down from throwing after experiencing soreness, prompting a visit with a specialist.

The 22-year-old was a first-round draft pick of Cleveland in 2019.

He pitched in four games at Double-A Akron last season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 18.1 innings of work.