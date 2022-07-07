LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – A pair of Cleveland Guardians prospects were named to the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures game on Thursday.

Outfielder George Valera and infielder Jhonkensy Noel will represent Cleveland in the game which features the top minor league prospects in baseball.

Valera has spent the entire 2022 season at Double-A Akron. He is batting .285 with 13 home runs, with 50 RBIs and an Eastern League 56 runs scored in 70 games.

The 21 year old is in his fifth season in the Guardians organization, signing as an International amateur in July 2017. He entered 2022 as the top-rated prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline (MLB.com).

Noel was recently promoted to Double-A Akron after spending the first portion of the season at High-A Lake County. He is batting a combined .226 with 24 homers and 49 RBIs in 69 games. The 20 year old is currently tied for first in all of Minor League Baseball in home runs, 10 more than any other hitter in the Cleveland system. He also currently leads the Cleveland system in extra-base hits (34) and slugging pct. He is also in his fifth season in the Guardians organization after signing as an International amateur in July 2017.

The SiriusXM Futures game will be played on Saturday, July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

It will be televised on MLB Network.