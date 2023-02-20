GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) — Cleveland Guardians’ prospects Daniel Espino and Chase DeLauter will be out of action for a significant amount of time due to injuries.

Espino was experiencing lingering shoulder soreness following a throwing session in January. Medical testing revealed a strain of his subscapularis and a tear of the anterior capsule of his shoulder. He will be evaluated in six weeks, and a throwing plan will be developed at that time.

The Guardians that Espino will be shut down from throwing for at least eight weeks.

DeLauter, who was the Guardians’ first-round draft pick in 2022, experienced pain in his left foot while running during the offseason. Imaging revealed a small fracture at the base of his fifth toe. He underwent surgery in January and will undergo additional examination 10 weeks post-surgery. He is expected to return to play in 4-5 months.