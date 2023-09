CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have activated first-baseman Josh Naylor from the 10-day injured list.

Naylor has missed the last month with a right oblique strain

To make room on the roster, Oscar Gonzalez was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus.

Naylor is batting .306 this season for Cleveland. He also has 15 home runs and 79 RBIs. He leads Cleveland in both batting average and RBIs.

Gonzalez is currently batting .214 with 2 home run and 14 RBI’s for the Guardians.