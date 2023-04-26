CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Guardians are promoting No. 5 overall prospect Tanner Bibee to the Major Leagues.

The right-handed pitcher will start and make his big league debut in the series finale against Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington was designated for assignment.

In three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season, Bibee has posted a record of 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA. In 15.1 innings, he has allowed three earned runs on 8 hits with 19 strikeouts.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of California State University.

He is the second of the Guardians’ highly-touted prospects to be promoted to the big leagues in the last seven days.

Last weekend, No. 8 prospect Logan T. Allen made his Major League debut in a win over the Miami Marlins.