CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will recall outfielder Oscar Gonzalez from the minor leagues on Thursday night in Chicago.

Cleveland President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti made the announcement while speaking with reporters following the trade of shortstop Amed Rosario on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez started the season with Cleveland, but batted just .192 with one home run and 5 RBI’s in 73 at-bats with the Guardians.

He was sent to Triple-A Columbus back in May, and has posted an average of .275 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI’s for the Columbus Clippers.