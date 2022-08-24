CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced plans to induct John Adams into their Distinguished Hall of Fame for non-uniformed personnel. He is the 12th person to receive the honor from the team.

As a legacy gift for his dedicated support, the organization has commissioned local sculptor David Deming to create a bronzed replica drum affixed to his actual Progressive Field bleacher bench. The John Adams drum bench has been installed on the top level of Heritage Park.

Adams first brought his popular bass drum to Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973, and is celebrating 50 seasons of supporting the Cleveland organization.

He has attended more than 3,700 games in Cleveland, leading fan cheers with his popular drum beat.