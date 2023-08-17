CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Guardians-Detroit Tigers game has been postponed on Thursday and will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday.

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 4:10 pm with the second game taking place after that. Cleveland made a few moves in response to the game being pushed back a day.

According to Zack Meisel with The Athletic, the Guardians are expected to call up relief pitcher James Karinchak tomorrow and place Michael Kelly on the injured list.

This comes after the team designated Daniel Morris for assignment, placed catcher Cam Callagher on the 7-day IL and recalled RP Tim Herrin while also promoting catcher Zack Collins.