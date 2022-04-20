CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in an 11-1 win, then had an RBI double in a 2-1 victory as the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox.



Ramírez, who signed a seven-year, $141 million contract last week, leads the majors with 20 RBIs.

Manny Ramírez is the only player in baseball history with more in a team’s first 11 games, driving in 22 in 1999 with Cleveland.



Former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose retired all five batters he faced in the nightcap, striking out four, for his first career victory.



The Guardians earned their initial home wins under their new name.