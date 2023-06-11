CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac has officially cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus.

Plesac was designated for assignment by Cleveland last Sunday.

The right-hander has struggled this season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts. Opposing batters are hitting .374 off the 28-year old.

He was optioned to Triple-A last month and hasn’t fared much better, pitching to a record of 1-3 with a 7.56 ERA in the minor leagues.

He played in parts of five seasons with Cleveland in the big leagues. He has a career record of 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA. In 466 2/3 innings, Plesac has struck out 359 batters.